NFL DFS, Week 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season brings another opportunity for NFL DFS players to cash in on huge tournaments like the $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings and the $3M Sunday Million on FanDuel.

Alvin Kamara, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas and Melvin Gordon are among the priciest players this week, but in order to load up on high-end picks, you'll need to find plenty of lower-priced gems. Before you lock in any Week 4 NFL DFS lineups, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer at SportsLine and a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates each snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, McClure's optimal lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He cashed his Week 3 Sunday night lineup on FanDuel as well, and anybody who took his recommendation of Calvin Ridley for Week 3 GPPs got a player who returned around 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel thanks to a tournament-winning 8-146-3 line.

For Week 4, we can tell you McClure is banking on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at $8,100 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings.

Ryan is coming off a career performance in Week 3 when he shredded the Saints for 374 yards and five touchdowns through the air. After being shut down by the defending champion Eagles in the season opener, Ryan has now accounted for nine total touchdowns during the past two weeks. He was only 8 percent owned in many FanDuel tournaments in Week 3.

McClure is stacking Ryan with receiver Julio Jones at $8,600 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.

Expect ownership of Jones to drop this week as NFL DFS players look to Ridley after his Week 3 explosion, but that will create value for Jones, who is eighth in the NFL in targets with 34 on the season. He's due for a breakout against a Bengals secondary that is ranked 24th in the league against the pass and has already surrendered big games to John Brown (4-92-1) and Devin Funchess (4-67-1).

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on both sites. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So whom is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.