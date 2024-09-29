Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is having the best start of his career this year. Darnold, in his seventh NFL season, leads the NFL with eight touchdown passes while averaging 219 yards per game with a career-best 117.3 QB rating. He's never had the luxury of throwing to a player as talented as receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been one of the best options in the NFL DFS player pool yet again this season. Jefferson is fourth in the NFL with 273 receiving yards and has a touchdown in the first three games, so could building NFL DFS stacks of Darnold and Jefferson against the Packers be a successful Week 4 NFL DFS strategy?

Jefferson has recorded fewer than 60 yards in three of his last four games against the Packers, but he also had 184 yards and two touchdowns against them in the other contest, so should you pay up for Jefferson in Week 4 NFL DFS lineups? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 4 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Jordan Mason ($6,700 on DraftKings, $8,800 on FanDuel). Mason is second in the NFL in rushing yards (324), averaging 108 rushing yards per game. He's rushed for more than 75 yards in all three contests with at least 100 yards in two of three games. Mason had at least 100 rushing yards against the Vikings and Jets, two of the better defenses in the NFL this season, as he has provided stability in the 49ers backfield with Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) out.

The 49ers (-10.5) are the largest favorite of the week, according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, against the New England Patriots. The Patriots enter off back-to-back losses, allowing 23.5 points per game over that span, and they allowed a rushing touchdown to each team's RB1 in those contests. Mason has proved to be one of the most reliable running backs in the NFL DFS player pool whenever he has the chance to start, as he does on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Carson Steele ($5,500 on DraftKings, $5,800 on FanDuel). The Chiefs haven't needed to spend high draft capital on productive running backs over the last few seasons as Isiah Pacheco, who is out with a leg injury, was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Still, Pacheco was a popular selection for daily Fantasy football players in NFL DFS lineups and Kansas City seems to have confidence that Steele, an undrafted rookie free agent, can fill that void.

Steele, a 6-foot, 228-pound bruising runner worthy of his tough last, rushed for 72 yards on 17 carries last week as the lead back in Kansas City. Steele played 62% of snaps compared to Samaje Perine's 38% and although Kareem Hunt makes his first appearance on an active roster this season, McClure still expects Steele to have the most opportunities in the Kansas City offense. The Chiefs signed Hunt last week, so he likely won't see many snaps as he works himself back into game shape, but the presence of three running backs has dropped Steele's price to make him a steal for McClure in Week 4 NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 4 NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.