NFL DFS, Week 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

Two of the quarterbacks making the biggest splash so far during the 2019 NFL schedule are new Giants starter Daniel Jones and veteran Buccaneers signal caller Jameis Winston. The two squared off a week ago, with Jones making his first career NFL start, a 32-31 victory. As a result, he'll be one of the popular Week 4 NFL DFS picks against a lowly Redskins defense. Winston narrowly got the better of Jones statistically, though, passing for 380 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. Jones was no slouch, though, as he threw for 336 yards and ran for the game-winning score with 1:16 to play. Should the Giants or Buccaneers be among your top NFL DFS stacks this week? Can Jones and Winston repeat their epic performances? With FanDuel hosting a $3M NFL Sunday Million and DraftKings running a $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire that awards $1M to the winner, there are plenty of difficult decisions to make while locking in your NFL DFS picks. Before you enter any NFL DFS tournaments for Week 4, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS advice, strategy, and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure absolutely rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, already cashing multiple times, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 thanks to blockbuster days from players like Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Nelson Agholor (8-50-2) and Kyle Allen (261-4). Anyone who has been following McClure has seen plenty of huge returns. Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 4 NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 4 NFL DFS picks is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey has been sensational through the first three weeks of the season. The third-year back out of Stanford is averaging over 100 rushing yards per game and has found the end zone three times already. He's also been extremely productive as a pass-catcher, hauling in 15 receptions for 132 yards.

Last week against the Cardinals, McCaffrey carried the ball 24 times for 153 yards and a touchdown while catching three-of-four targets for another 35 yards. And with quarterback Kyle Allen having already been named the starter for Week 4, the Panthers are expected to lean heavily on McCaffrey again this week against the Texans, who gave up 169 all-purpose yards to Saints running back Alvin Kamara earlier this season. Lock McCaffrey into your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups and look for a tournament-winning return against Houston.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 4 also includes Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon at $6,200 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

Gordon has averaged 15 points on DraftKings in the two weeks Antonio Brown wasn't with the Patriots and will once again be a central part of New England's game plan now that Brown is out of the picture. With 11 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown, he is quarterback Tom Brady's primary deep-ball threat, giving him sky-high upside. Embattled for much of his NFL career, it appears that Gordon is thriving with the Patriots and trending toward his breakout 2013 season in Cleveland, when he caught 159 passes for 1,646 yards and nine TDs. On Sunday, Gordon faces a Bills defense that has coughed up strong games to receivers like Auden Tate (6-88) and Jamison Crowder (14-99), among others.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for tournament-winning numbers in Week 4 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.