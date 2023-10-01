Fantasy football rookies have made major impacts for their teams and will impact NFL DFS lineups in Week 4. Puka Nacua and Tank Dell top all rookies in receiving yards despite being drafted in the third round or later, and they're ahead of first-rounders like Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison. Meanwhile, De'Von Achane broke out last week after the third-round running back went for 234 total yards and four touchdowns. He ranks fourth among running backs in Fantasy points, but sits outside the top 15 most expensive options at his position in the Week 4 NFL DFS player pool. You can't expect 200-plus yards and four scores each week, but could Achane outperform his NFL DFS pricing again on Sunday?

Miami faces an elite Bills defense, and acknowledging players' NFL DFS matchups is a step into formulating a winning NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 4 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 4 NFL schedule for Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 4 is Chargers receiver Keenan Allen at $7,900 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Allen has increased his production in each game, going from 76 yards in the opener to 111 yards in Week 2 to a career-high 215 yards in Week 3. Only Tyreek Hill has racked up more Fantasy points among receivers than Allen this season.

With Allen leading the NFL in receptions (32) and ranking third in yards (402), he'll likely rack up both on Sunday. He's never been a major factor in terms of touchdowns, but has the ideal opponent to find the endzone. L.A. faces a Raiders defense that has allowed five TDs to enemy wide receivers this season. That is the second-most in the NFL, and Justin Herbert should look Allen's way even more so going forward with Mike Williams (knee) out for the season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Zack Moss at $6,000 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. Moss missed Week 1 with a broken arm suffered in training camp to add to the Colts' offseason issues at running back. However, since making his season debut in Week 2, Moss is the No. 5 scoring Fantasy football running back in PPR formats with at least 100 total yards and a touchdown in each game.

Moss has been the unquestioned bell cow running back for the Colts since his return with Jonathan Taylor in IR. The 25-year-old rushed for 122 yards on 30 carries last week and added a 17-yard touchdown reception against the Ravens, which allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game and yards per rush last season. Moss should have an easier matchup this week against the Rams, who have allowed 15.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing team's top running backs this year. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 4

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in Week 4. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups in Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.