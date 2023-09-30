The Dolphins and Bills combined to score 107 points in their respective games last week. There is no shortage of top-tier options in the Week 4 NFL DFS player pool from Sunday's matchup between these two teams. Your NFL DFS stacks could include quarterbacks Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa and receivers like Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Even the running backs, including James Cook, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, had slate-breaking games last week and could be popular Week 4 NFL DFS picks. None of these players will be cheap, so are they worth their prices on NFL DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

The Chargers will be without Mike Williams (ACL), but it's unlikely the Chargers will shy away from their pass-happy offense with Williams out. Should you look into Chargers receivers like Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston to fill your NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 4 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 4 NFL schedule for Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 4 is Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at $9,200 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Hill has been a touchdown machine this season, scoring four times in three times and topping 150 yards twice. In last Sunday's historic victory against the Broncos, Hill went off for nine catches for 157 yards and a score.

The Bills have been stingy on defense this season, but Garrett Wilson (5-34-1) and Davante Adams (6-84-1) both found the end zone against them this season. Washington's top receiver, Terry McLaurin, even hauled in six passes in last week's blowout loss to Buffalo. Hill's explosiveness essentially makes him matchup-proof and a must-roster on Sunday, according to McClure.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Zack Moss at $6,000 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. Moss missed Week 1 with a broken arm suffered in training camp to add to the Colts' offseason issues at running back. However, since making his season debut in Week 2, Moss is the No. 5 scoring Fantasy football running back in PPR formats with at least 100 total yards and a touchdown in each game.

Moss has been the unquestioned bell cow running back for the Colts since his return with Jonathan Taylor in IR. The 25-year-old rushed for 122 yards on 30 carries last week and added a 17-yard touchdown reception against the Ravens, which allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game and yards per rush last season. Moss should have an easier matchup this week against the Rams, who have allowed 15.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing team's top running backs this year. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 4

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in Week 4. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups in Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.