The Week 4 NFL schedule continues Sunday with 13 more games, 11 of which comprise what is often referred to as the main slate during the afternoon as it excludes the NFL Dublin Game and Sunday Night Football. Injuries have hit the quarterback and running back positions hard in the past few weeks, so NFL DFS players have more challenges when setting NFL DFS lineups as they evaluate matchups such as Eagles vs. Buccaneers, Ravens vs. Chiefs and Colts vs. Rams, which has the highest over/under of the day at 49.

How should those injuries play into your NFL DFS strategy for Sunday, and which other daily Fantasy picks should be in your NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday NFL schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Falcons receiver Drake London at $5,700 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel. London's numbers haven't jumped off the page this season as he enters Week 4 with 16 catches for 159 yards.

He has 27 targets, however, and that rate should lead to more production for daily Fantasy players going forward. Atlanta plays the Commanders, a team that has already given up four passing touchdowns this season and has given up the eighth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,500 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel, who has an over/under of 73.5 rushing yards.

McCaffrey rushing numbers have been a bit underwhelming, but he's again an elite option as a receiver out of the backfield, entering Week 4 with a 25-213-1 receiving line on a whopping 32 targets. The Niners take on the Jaguars in a game with one of the highest over/unders (47) of the day on Sunday. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 4

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.