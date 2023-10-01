Building an optimal NFL DFS strategy requires an analysis of every team and their opponent during the Week 4 NFL schedule. Arizona is coming off its first win of the season, but it travels to San Francisco on Sunday. The 49ers have allowed an average of just 37 rushing yards per game to running backs, leading the NFL. Arizona running back James Conner has been one of the profitable NFL DFS picks through the first three weeks of the season, but San Francisco presents a new challenge.

The Cardinals are also double-digit underdogs, which means Conner's opportunities could be limited in the second half in one of the week's toughest NFL DFS matchups. Should you avoid him when you sift through the Week 4 NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 4 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 4 NFL schedule for Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 4 is Chargers receiver Keenan Allen at $7,900 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Allen has increased his production in each game, going from 76 yards in the opener to 111 yards in Week 2 to a career-high 215 yards in Week 3. Only Tyreek Hill has racked up more Fantasy points among receivers than Allen this season.

With Allen leading the NFL in receptions (32) and ranking third in yards (402), he'll likely rack up both on Sunday. He's never been a major factor in terms of touchdowns, but has the ideal opponent to find the endzone. L.A. faces a Raiders defense that has allowed five TDs to enemy wide receivers this season. That is the second-most in the NFL, and Justin Herbert should look Allen's way even more so going forward with Mike Williams (knee) out for the season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Zack Moss at $6,000 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. Moss has played at least 76% of snaps in each of the last two games, averaging 27 touches and 126 total yards. He ranks inside the top 15 in missed tackles forced per attempt as well, and he has a favorable matchup this week.

The Rams have allowed the fourth-most yards per carry to zone runs, and 85% of Moss's runs have been on zone plays. Moss racked up 122 yards on 30 carries last week, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He also caught two passes on three targets for an additional 23 yards and a touchdown, adding to his DFS value in Week 4. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 4

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in Week 4. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups in Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.