Before the season, some had concerns that Rams running back Kyren Williams may see a lessened role after Los Angeles selected Michigan running back Blake Corum in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. This season, Williams has actually been on the field an even higher percentage of plays (87%), including at least 90% of snaps in two contests. He had 24 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns last week against the 49ers, so should daily Fantasy football players roster him in Sunday Week 4 NFL DFS lineups against the Bears? The Bears rank 19th in yards per rush (4.5), but Williams' usage is his biggest selling point entering Week 4 NFL DFS tournaments and cash games.

Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley and Zach Charbonnet are the only other running backs in the Week 4 NFL DFS player pool who have played 90% of snaps in a game this season

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Jordan Mason ($6,700 on DraftKings, $8,800 on FanDuel). Mason is second in the NFL in rushing yards (324), averaging 108 rushing yards per game. He's rushed for more than 75 yards in all three contests with at least 100 yards in two of three games. Mason had at least 100 rushing yards against the Vikings and Jets, two of the better defenses in the NFL this season, as he has provided stability in the 49ers backfield with Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) out.

The 49ers (-10.5) are the largest favorite of the week, according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, against the New England Patriots. The Patriots enter off back-to-back losses, allowing 23.5 points per game over that span, and they allowed a rushing touchdown to each team's RB1 in those contests. Mason has proved to be one of the most reliable running backs in the NFL DFS player pool whenever he has the chance to start, as he does on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Carson Steele ($5,500 on DraftKings, $5,800 on FanDuel). The undrafted rookie free agent rushed for 72 yards on 17 carries in a 22-17 win over the Falcons last week in Kansas City's first game without Isiah Pacheco (leg). Steele led the backfield by playing 62% of snaps and had 17 of 23 running back carries. Even though the Chiefs elevated Kareem Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster for this week, Steele appears the most likely candidate to lead the backfield touches for Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites against the Chargers, which could indicate another positive game script for Steele to play a large percentage of plays. He was more of the run-heavy running back last week compared to Samaje Perine, who had six carries and three receptions. Kansas City does have a crowded backfield at the moment, but that has dropped Steele's price down to a point where McClure feels the rookie holds significant value to NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 4 NFL DFS lineups

