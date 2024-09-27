Jauan Jennings went from a receiver many daily Fantasy football players wouldn't even consider in their NFL DFS strategy to a week winner last week. The 49ers' receiver was elevated to the WR2 in the passing game behind Brandon Aiyuk due to injuries. He thrived in a go-to playmaking role with 11 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Daily Fantasy football players should track injury reports during the week when forming Week 4 NFL DFS lineups, but if Deebo Samuel (calf) and George Kittle (hamstring) can't play on Sunday, should you roster Jennings for Week 4 NFL DFS picks?

With stars like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Mike Evans in the Week 4 NFL DFS player pool, who should you target for Week 4 NFL DFS lineups? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 4 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin ($5,800 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). McLaurin is coming off his best game with Jayden Daniels as quarterback with four receptions for 100 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown reception in a 38-33 victory over the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Daniels was nearly perfect as a passer, completing 21 of 23 passes (91.3%) for two touchdowns for the best performance of his young career.

Daniels and McLaurin continue to build their chemistry as McLaurin has increased his yardage in each of the first three games of the season. The 29-year-old wide receiver is the clear top option in the Washington passing attack after recording more than 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons. McLaurin leads all Commanders in targets and receiving yards and is tied for first in receptions and with a matchup against the Cardinals, who are allowing the highest completion percentage against (75.3%) in the NFL, McClure expects another big performance from the Washington WR1.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Carson Steele ($5,500 on DraftKings, $5,800 on FanDuel). The undrafted rookie free agent rushed for 72 yards on 17 carries in a 22-17 win over the Falcons last week in Kansas City's first game without Isiah Pacheco (leg). Steele led the backfield by playing 62% of snaps and had 17 of 23 running back carries. Even though the Chiefs elevated Kareem Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster for this week, Steele appears the most likely candidate to lead the backfield touches for Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites against the Chargers, which could indicate another positive game script for Steele to play a large percentage of plays. He was more of the run-heavy running back last week compared to Samaje Perine, who had six carries and three receptions. Kansas City does have a crowded backfield at the moment, but that has dropped Steele's price down to a point where McClure feels the rookie holds significant value to NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 4 NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.