NFL DFS, Week 4: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

As we enter Week 4, NFL DFS players have plenty of choices to make. Only two teams are on bye this week, the Jets and the 49ers, which means the NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is rich with talent. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are among the most expensive players at their respective positions this week, but that doesn't always mean they'll provide the best value. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is having a strong year and has a mouthwatering matchup against the 0-3 Cardinals this week. Should you pivot from Mahomes to Wilson because the latter carries a price tag that's $1,400 less on FanDuel? And which NFL DFS stacks can carry you to victory?

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure absolutely rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, already cashing multiple times, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 thanks to blockbuster days from players like Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Nelson Agholor (8-50-2) and Kyle Allen (261-4).

One of McClure's top Week 4 NFL DFS picks is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey has been sensational through the first three weeks of the season. The third-year back out of Stanford is averaging over 100 rushing yards per game and has found the end zone three times already. He's also been extremely productive as a pass-catcher, hauling in 15 receptions for 132 yards.

Last week against the Cardinals, McCaffrey carried the ball 24 times for 153 yards and a touchdown while catching three-of-four targets for another 35 yards. And with quarterback Kyle Allen having already been named the starter for Week 4, the Panthers are expected to lean heavily on McCaffrey again this week against the Texans, who gave up 169 all-purpose yards to Saints running back Alvin Kamara earlier this season. Lock McCaffrey into your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups and look for a tournament-winning return against Houston.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 4 also includes Giants quarterback Daniel Jones at $7,300 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings. Jones' first start last week with the Giants was legendary, as he threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 28 yards and two more scores. The rookie from Duke led the Giants to a 32-31 come-from-behind victory against the Buccaneers.

With Jones now entrenched as the starter, the Giants return home to take on the 0-3 Redskins on Sunday, and Washington's defense has been struggling. In fact, the Redskins rank 20th against the pass this season, and they've surrendered nine passing touchdowns, the third-most in the NFL. Jones is averaging 0.63 Fantasy points per dropback, fourth-best in the NFL, so he has slate-breaking upside against a woeful defense.

