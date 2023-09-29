Last week, top wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Keenan Allen all had at least 149 receiving yards, coming through for anyone who rostered them in their NFL DFS lineups. All four are among the six most expensive receivers in the Week 4 NFL DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel, so it could be a struggle to roster more than one of them with your Week 4 NFL DFS picks. Thus, you'll have to search for value elsewhere, and Houston could be where your search lands. Rookie Tank Dell just had a 7-145-1 stat line one week after Nico Collins went for 9-146-1.

Rostering low-cost, high-reward options like these Texans in your NFL DFS stacks could allow you to grab one of the higher-priced receivers. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 4 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 4 NFL schedule for Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 4 is Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at $9,200 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Hill continues to make magic with Tua Tagovailoa and is coming off an 11-catch game with 157 yards and a score. Hill has either scored a touchdown or produced 90-plus yards in each of his last 11 games alongside Tagovailoa.

Hill had 69 receiving yards in each of his last two games against Week 4 opponent Buffalo, but he also added a TD reception in the one of those contests in which Tagovailoa played. Through the air is where to attack the Bills' second-ranked defense as they've yet to allow a rushing score this season. Other No. 1 receivers -- like Garrett Wilson in Week 1 and Davante Adams in Week 2 -- have found success against Buffalo as they combined for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Hill certainly classifies as a No. 1 wideout, so the league's leader in receiving TDs should be in your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Zack Moss at $6,000 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. Since making his season debut in Week 2, Moss has accumulated the seventh-most Fantasy points amongst running backs. He's had back-to-back games with 100-plus scrimmage yards and has scored a touchdown in both of his games.

Jonathan Taylor remains on IR for another week, so Moss will remain the top back, and he's averaged 27 touches per game in 2023. In Week 4, Indy takes on the Rams, who played last Monday and allowed 144 rushing yards per contest in the three games after a short week last season. The Rams also allowed rushing TDs in each of their last two games and saw the opponent's top RB average over 100 scrimmage yards in those games. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 4

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in Week 4. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups in Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.