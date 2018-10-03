NFL DFS, Week 5: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Superstars like Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon are among the priciest options in Week 5 NFL DFS tournaments and cash games, so you'll have to find value to be able to afford them. With two teams on bye and injuries to stars like Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, and Randall Cobb, there's a lot for NFL DFS players to digest before setting their lineups. Before you enter any NFL DFS tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s, check out DFS millionaire Mike McClure's Week 5 NFL DFS picks and optimal lineups. He has nearly $2 million in career DFS earnings and is a predictive data engineer at SportsLine.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 4, he was all over Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel at $3,900 on DraftKings. The result: Gabriel, who was only 3 percent owned, exploded for seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns -- returning 33.4 points and almost 9x value. That pick helped his optimal lineup finish in the top 2 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, while his optimal FanDuel lineup finished in the top 6 percent. Anybody following him is up huge.

For Week 5, we can tell you McClure is banking on Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles at $7,000 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Bortles has been a strong NFL DFS pick multiple times this season, returning over 5x value on DraftKings twice already. And he gets a matchup against a Kansas City defense that has given up massive numbers already this year, including 424 yards and three touchdowns to Philip Rivers and 452 yards and three touchdowns to Ben Roethlisberger.

McClure is also loving Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon at $6,500 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.

With Leonard Fournette ruled out on Wednesday, Yeldon will once again see a significant uptick in touches this week against the Chiefs. Yeldon's abilities as a receiver give him added value and with a starter's workload, he's in line to deliver big for DFS owners on Sunday. The dual-threat back is an absolute steal on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Yeldon has 205 yards rushing and 125 yards receiving through four weeks with three total touchdowns. Last week against the Jets with Fournette sidelined, Yeldon had 100 total yards and a score on 21 touches. With the Chiefs giving up the second-most fantasy points in PPR formats to running backs, he has a premium matchup to take advantage of.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers this week because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

