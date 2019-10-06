NFL DFS, Week 5: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice, stacks

Knowing which players have the best matchups is essential when making NFL DFS picks. When it comes to quarterback, there are plenty of intriguing players in the Week 5 NFL DFS player pool. Tom Brady takes on the Redskins, who are giving up the fourth-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks, while Jameis Winston draws the Saints, the second-most generous defense versus QBs. They're two of the most expensive quarterbacks on daily Fantasy football sites like FanDuel, Yahoo, and DraftKings for Week 5, but there's also potential value in a signal-caller like Andy Dalton. The Bengals' quarterback takes on the Cardinals, a team giving up the third-most Fantasy points to QBs. With matchups dictating NFL DFS strategy at quarterback and every other position, expert help can go a long way. That's why you need to be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player pool and optimal lineups at SportsLine from Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his DFS career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, already cashing multiple times, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 thanks to blockbuster days from players like Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Nelson Agholor (8-50-2) and Kyle Allen (261-4). Then in Week 4, he was all over Wayne Gallman, who recorded 118 yards from scrimmage and two scores. McClure's FanDuel GPP lineup also returned 2X on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Anyone who has been following him has seen plenty of huge returns. Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 5 NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 5 NFL DFS picks is Chargers receiver Keenan Allen at $7,500 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. Allen has been sensational for the Chargers through the first four weeks of the season.The veteran wide receiver is averaging over 110 receiving yards per game and has found the end zone three times already. He's recorded at least eight receptions in three of his first four games, and now he'll look to exploit a Broncos secondary that gave up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown to Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams earlier this season.

The Broncos have also given up productive stat lines to pass-catchers like Dede Westbrook (5-66), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6-99-1), and Darren Waller (7-70). Entering Week 5, Allen leads the NFL in receiving yards with 452, 64 more than the next closest player (Cooper Kupp). Lock Allen in your Week 5 NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Denver on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders at $5,600 on FanDuel.

The 32-year old is coming off a serious Achilles injury and didn't receive much buzz before the season, but he's paid off for NFL DFS players who have rostered him early this year. He's returned at least 3x value on DraftKings in three of his four games this season, including a huge 6x return against the Bears in Week 2. In that contest, he went off for a surprising 11-98-1 line against a stingy defense.

Sanders' opponent on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers, just gave up an 8-87-2 line to T.Y. Hilton and were also burned by Kenny Golladay (8-117-1) earlier this season. Look for Sanders to again return value as one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 5.

