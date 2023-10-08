When Joshua Dobbs was named the Cardinals' starting quarterback after only a few weeks with the team, many NFL DFS players removed any thought of Arizona's offense from their minds. Now, Dobbs, acquired from the Browns for a fifth-round pick on August 24, is the sixth-best Fantasy football quarterback over the last three weeks and has been one of the best values for NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Dobbs is still one of the cheapest options at quarterback for NFL DFS picks in a matchup against the Bengals on the Week 5 NFL schedule.

Could a favorable NFL DFS strategy include rostering Dobbs and using the extra money on higher-priced running backs or receivers in the NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 5 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 5 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. Kelce failed to reach the end zone last week for the first time in his last seven games and only the second time in his last 11 contests.

He is the most expensive tight end in the NFL DFS player pool, but he has one of the highest floors regardless of position. He had six receptions for 60 yards last weekend in one of the lowest NFL DFS scoring performances over the last two seasons. He's in a position to shake it off against the Vikings, who have allowed two tight end touchdowns over the first four weeks. Opposing quarterbacks have the third-highest QBR against the Vikings this season and Patrick Mahomes' top option on a consistent basis is Kelce. He is worth the price tag as TE1 and could once again be the man on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Chase is coming off his two most productive games of the season and averaged 9.5 catches for 107 yards over that stretch. With Tee Higgins (rib) not practicing this week and uncertain for Sunday, Chase should be an even bigger factor in the passing game.

Over the last three games, the Cardinals have allowed four wideouts to either score a touchdown or post 89-plus receiving yards. That includes Brandon Aiyuk's 148-yard game last week with Deebo Samuel limited and drawing zero targets, so Chase could be in a similar position this week with not as much competition for targets, depending on Higgins' availability. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 5

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.