With four teams on a bye and a 9:30 a.m. ET contest on Sunday, the Week 5 NFL DFS main slate has fewer options in the NFL DFS player pool than it has in any week this season. The number of games will continue to shrink with international games and more teams on a bye in certain weeks, but how should the fewer games affect your NFL DFS strategy? There's more of a chance to overlap with the most popular NFL DFS picks, so are there certain players you should target or avoid when making NFL DFS lineups?

Bengals vs. Ravens and 49ers vs. Cardinals have the highest over/unders according to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, so many daily Fantasy football players will utilize those games when making NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Jordan Mason ($7,400 on DraftKings, $8,700 on FanDuel). Mason proved in Week 1 he had the capability of taking the every-down running back role while Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) is out after rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in a 32-19 win over the Jets on Monday Night Football. He's rushed for at least 100 yards in three of four games this season, including having 123 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries last week in a 30-13 win over the Patriots.

The 49ers have dominated the Cardinals over the past few seasons with Brock Purdy as the starting quarterback, averaging 39.3 points per game over his last three starts. They've excelled in both passing and rushing the football and with Mason taking over in McCaffrey's bell cow role, this puts him in a great position to carry that success. Mason has 92.9% of 49ers running back carries this season and given his substantial usage and a matchup against Arizona, who is allowing the 29th-most rushing yards in the NFL this season, McClure views Mason as a strong asset for Week 5 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ($7,000 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old had his third straight 100-yard performance last week, posting seven receptions for 104 yards on 12 targets. Metcalf is third in the NFL in receiving yards (366) heading into a matchup against the Giants, who allowed Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb to record seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown last week.

The Giants have allowed at least one touchdown to opposing team's WR1 in three of four games this season. Amari Cooper had seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring on the first play from scrimmage against the Giants in Week 3, so this is an opportunity for Metcalf to excel against a struggling pass defense against top wideouts. It was the only game this season Cooper had more than 35 yards, a bad sign for the Giants secondary but a strong one for Metcalf for Sunday NFL DFS picks. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 5 DFS lineups

