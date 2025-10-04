Building winning NFL DFS lineups requires finding the right mix of big-name fantasy stars to combine with NFL DFS sleepers when making NFL DFS picks. Among the marquee matchups on the Week 5 NFL schedule are Ravens vs. Texans, Dolphins vs. Panthers, Eagles vs. Broncos, Cowboys vs. Jets, and Raiders vs. Colts. In the afternoon window, there is Chargers vs. Commanders and Bengals vs. Lions in what could both be fast-paced offensive contests.

Which players should you target in your core NFL DFS picks for Week 5 on Sunday, and which potential NFL DFS values could help your NFL DFS lineups cash? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Jets running back Breece Hall. The former Iowa State standout has emerged as the bell-cow back for the Jets, bringing a mix of power and explosiveness to New York's rushing attack. In 2024, he carried the ball 209 times for 876 yards (a 4.2 yards per carry average), adding 57 receptions for 483 yards and eight total touchdowns.

Through the early stretch of 2025, Hall has logged 38 carries for 157 rushing yards (4.1 YPC), and added 78 receiving yards. Across his career, Hall's resume includes being a two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, a unanimous All-American at Iowa State, and a second-round pick of the Jets in 2022. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The former Ohio State star has quickly become a focal point in Seattle's passing game, blending strong route precision with explosive playmaking ability. In 2024, he hauled in 100 receptions for 1,130 yards (an average of 11.3 yards per catch) and found the end zone six times, tying a franchise record for catches in a season and earning a Pro Bowl nod.

In 2025, he's off to a red-hot start, already totaling 26 receptions for 402 yards (15.5 YPC) and one touchdown in just a handful of games. Over his young career, Smith-Njigba has now amassed 189 receptions for 2,160 yards and 11 touchdowns. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 5

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value?