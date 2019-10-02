NFL DFS, Week 5: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

Finding the right NFL DFS matchups to exploit in Week 5 can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. This week, there are plenty of NFL DFS tournaments and cash games to target, including the NFL $4M Millionaire on DraftKings and the $3M Sunday Million on FanDuel. Whether it's a quarterback with a favorable matchup against a porous defense, or a wide receiver who's capable of putting up a monster stat line against a weak corner, entering the optimal Week 5 NFL DFS picks is key. Can the New England Patriots continue to put the clamps on defensively against the Washington Redskins on the road? Should you bank on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston after Tampa Bay put up 55 points last week against the Rams? Before you lock in your NFL DFS strategy for Week 5, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, already cashing multiple times, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 thanks to blockbuster days from players like Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Nelson Agholor (8-50-2) and Kyle Allen (261-4). Then in Week 4, he was all over Wayne Gallman, who recorded 118 yards from scrimmage and two scores. McClure's FanDuel GPP lineup also returned 2X on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Anyone who has been following him has seen plenty of huge returns. Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 5 NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 5 NFL DFS picks is Chargers receiver Keenan Allen at $7,500 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. Allen has been sensational for the Chargers through the first four weeks of the season.The veteran wide receiver is averaging over 110 receiving yards per game and has found the end zone three times already. He's recorded at least eight receptions in three of his first four games, and now he'll look to exploit a Broncos secondary that gave up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown to Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams earlier this season.

The Broncos have also given up productive stat lines to pass-catchers like Dede Westbrook (5-66), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6-99-1), and Darren Waller (7-70). Entering Week 5, Allen leads the NFL in receiving yards with 452, 64 more than the next closest player (Cooper Kupp). Lock Allen in your Week 5 NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Denver on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey ($9,100 on FanDuel, $8,700 on DraftKings). In addition to being one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL, McCaffrey is receiving such a large number of touches that he's almost a must-roster regardless of price tag.

McCaffrey got the ball 37 times last week against the Texans, producing 93 yards and a score on the ground. He also hauled in 10 passes for 86 yards. He leads the NFL with 111 touches and 629 yards from scrimmage and has scored four times. This week, he's matched up against a Jaguars defense that's allowing 4.2 yards per carry to running backs. He should see another mammoth workload in a game where the Panthers are just 3.5-point favorites.

