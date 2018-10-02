NFL DFS, Week 5: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 5 of the NFL season brings another opportunity for NFL DFS players to cash in. DraftKings has a $20 buy-in Fantasy Football Millionaire with $4 million on the line, while FanDuel is featuring a $3 million Sunday Million with a $9 buy-in. Whether you're looking for a huge return in NFL DFS tournaments like those or trying your hand at 50-50s or cash games, check out the top Week 5 NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 4, he was all over Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel at $3,900 on DraftKings. The result: Gabriel, who was only 3 percent owned, exploded for seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns -- returning 33.4 points and almost 9x value. That pick helped his optimal lineup finish in the top 2 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, while his optimal FanDuel lineup finished in the top 6 percent. Anybody following him is up huge.

For Week 5, we can tell you McClure is banking on Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles at $7,000 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Bortles has been a strong NFL DFS pick multiple times this season, returning over 5x value on DraftKings twice already. And he gets a matchup against a Kansas City defense that has given up massive numbers already this year, including 424 yards and three touchdowns to Philip Rivers and 452 yards and three touchdowns to Ben Roethlisberger.

McClure is stacking Bortles with wide receiver Dede Westbrook at $5,900 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Westbrook is coming off a career game in which he turned 13 targets into nine catches for 130 yards against the Jets. And with Eric Berry (heel) still questionable for Kansas City, there should be plenty of room to operate against a unit that has already given up tournament-winning days to Keenan Allen (8-108-1) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (13-121-1). Lock them in as one of the top Week 5 NFL DFS stacks and watch the points rain down.

