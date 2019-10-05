NFL DFS, Week 5: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice, stacks

One popular NFL DFS strategy this season has been stacking lineups with players facing the Miami Dolphins. However, with the Dolphins on bye this week, anybody who has been riding that strategy will have to adjust their approach. The Redskins' defense has also struggled this season, which could make several Patriots skill position players worthy of your Week 5 NFL DFS picks since New England is a 15.5-point favorite. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are coming off a 55-point performance against the Rams last week, so wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, as well as quarterback Jameis Winston, could be popular picks in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before you lock in your NFL DFS stacks and lineups, be sure to see the optimal Week 5 NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his daily Fantasy sports career.

One of McClure's top Week 5 NFL DFS picks is Chargers receiver Keenan Allen at $7,500 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. Allen has been sensational for the Chargers through the first four weeks of the season.The veteran wide receiver is averaging over 110 receiving yards per game and has found the end zone three times already. He's recorded at least eight receptions in three of his first four games, and now he'll look to exploit a Broncos secondary that gave up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown to Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams earlier this season.

The Broncos have also given up productive stat lines to pass-catchers like Dede Westbrook (5-66), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6-99-1), and Darren Waller (7-70). Entering Week 5, Allen leads the NFL in receiving yards with 452, 64 more than the next closest player (Cooper Kupp). Lock Allen in your Week 5 NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Denver on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $8,200 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings. With running back Mark Ingram now in Baltimore, Kamara is taking on an even larger share of the workload in New Orleans' backfield, out-touching No. 2 running back Latavius Murray 79-21 so far this season.

Kamara has turned those 79 touches into an impressive 479 yards from scrimmage, and the only major difference between this season and his monster year in 2018 has been that he's scored just twice so far after 18 total touchdowns last season. This week, Kamara has a more exploitable matchup than the raw numbers would suggest. Tampa Bay's defense is No. 1 against the run this season, but the Bucs just allowed a pair of rushing touchdowns to the Rams' Todd Gurley, who was also able to turn 11 targets into seven catches for 54 yards.

