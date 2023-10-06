After Alvin Kamara was reinstated from suspension last week, Lions receiver Jameson Williams will be part of the Week 5 NFL DFS player pool. Williams was thought to be on par with fellow Alabama wideouts like DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle after being drafted one spot after Chris Olave last year. However, he's been unable to stay on the field and has just one catch in his pro career. Thus, Williams could be a cost-effective option for NFL DFS lineups.

Williams gets an ideal team to debut against as the Lions take on the winless Panthers. Detroit didn't spend a first-rounder on Williams to utilize him as a decoy, so he's a name to consider for your Week 5 NFL DFS picks. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 5 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 5 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. Kelce is coming off a modest game of six catches for 60 yards, but his snap count continues to trend upwards following his early-season knee injury. In fact, he's been able to shake it off, going from 43 snaps to 47 to 55.

Kansas City visits Minnesota on Sunday, and the Vikings' pass defense is the team's weak link. They rank sixth in terms of yards per carry allowed, but are 21st in passing yards allowed. Just five teams have allowed more passing touchdowns than Minnesota, which has allowed two TDs to opposing tight ends over the last two weeks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Chase is coming off his two most productive games of the season and averaged 9.5 catches for 107 yards over that stretch. With Tee Higgins (rib) not practicing this week and uncertain for Sunday, Chase should be an even bigger factor in the passing game.

Over the last three games, the Cardinals have allowed four wideouts to either score a touchdown or post 89-plus receiving yards. That includes Brandon Aiyuk's 148-yard game last week with Deebo Samuel limited and drawing zero targets, so Chase could be in a similar position this week with not as much competition for targets, depending on Higgins' availability. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 5

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.