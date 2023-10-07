With four games behind us, a number of fixtures in NFL DFS lineups are still searching for their first touchdowns. Breece Hall, Najee Harris, Darren Waller, Jahmyr Gibbs have all yet to hit paydirt, much to the dismay of anyone selecting them with their NFL DFS picks. Harris faces a Baltimore defense that hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown all year, so the bruising running back may be better left in the NFL DFS player pool. On the other hand, Hall faces a Denver defense that has allowed the most touchdowns to opposing running backs in one of the week's top NFL DFS matchups. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 5 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 5 is Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson at $3,000 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel. Robinson tore his ACL last season and didn't make his way back to the field until Week 3. He drew five targets in just 11 offensive snaps in that game before leading the Giants in targets (six) and receptions (five) in Week 4.

Robinson's snap count should only continue to increase entering a Sunday matchup against Miami. For as productive as Miami has been offensively, it may be just as porous defensively. Last week, the Dolphins allowed four touchdowns to opposing wideouts, one week after they allowed three Denver receivers to have at least 76 yards. As someone priced outside the 30 most expensive wideouts on both DraftKings and FanDuel, Robinson could be a steal for Week 5 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Chase is coming off his two most productive games of the season and averaged 9.5 catches for 107 yards over that stretch. With Tee Higgins (rib) not practicing this week and uncertain for Sunday, Chase should be an even bigger factor in the passing game.

Over the last three games, the Cardinals have allowed four wideouts to either score a touchdown or post 89-plus receiving yards. That includes Brandon Aiyuk's 148-yard game last week with Deebo Samuel limited and drawing zero targets, so Chase could be in a similar position this week with not as much competition for targets, depending on Higgins' availability. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 5

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.