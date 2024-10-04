Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continued his dominant production for daily Fantasy football players as he has finished with a completion percentage greater than 85% with at least one passing and rushing touchdown in back-to-back weeks. He's the QB1 in Fantasy football over that span, so anyone who has included him in NFL DFS picks was on their way toward a huge payday. Daniels has four rushing touchdowns while averaging 54.5 rushing yards per game as dual-threat quarterbacks can provide tremendous value for NFL DFS lineups, so how should Daniels factor into your Week 5 NFL DFS strategy against the Cleveland Browns?

The Browns are allowing the second-lowest completion percentage against (58.7%), but they haven't faced many of the upper-echelon signal callers this season, so can Daniels keep his incredible accuracy going for Week 5 NFL DFS lineups against Cleveland?Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

McClure has turned his attention to the Week 5 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Jordan Mason ($7,400 on DraftKings, $8,700 on FanDuel). Mason has excelled in the role as the 49ers lead back in the extended absence of Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles), ranking second in the NFL in rushing yards (447). Like McCaffrey, Mason has taken on a bell-cow running back role, leading the NFL with 91 attempts as head coach Kyle Shanahan has proven throughout his career that he likes to use his RB1 as much as possible. Mason has played at least 75% of the snaps in all four games this season and has 92.9% of 49ers running back carries this season.

Mason had 123 rushing yards last week for his third 100-yard performance in four games this season. He averaged 5.1 yards per rush as he's averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry with a touchdown in three contests as well. The 25-year-old comes with a high floor given his steady volume and with the 49ers being 7.5-point home favorites, he should have another heavy workload for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ($7,000 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old had his third straight 100-yard performance last week, posting seven receptions for 104 yards on 12 targets. Metcalf is third in the NFL in receiving yards (366) heading into a matchup against the Giants, who allowed Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb to record seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown last week.

The Giants have allowed at least one touchdown to opposing team's WR1 in three of four games this season. Amari Cooper had seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring on the first play from scrimmage against the Giants in Week 3, so this is an opportunity for Metcalf to excel against a struggling pass defense against top wideouts. It was the only game this season Cooper had more than 35 yards, a bad sign for the Giants secondary but a strong one for Metcalf for Sunday NFL DFS picks.

How to set Week 5 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.