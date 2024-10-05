Last week featured a lift for some of the perceived better tight ends in the NFL DFS player pool after star tight ends have struggled to begin the 2024 NFL season. Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta both had their best showing of the season for NFL DFS lineups, but with Kelce playing on Monday Night Football and LaPorta on a bye, which tight ends should daily Fantasy football players target for main slate Week 5 NFL DFS picks? 49ers tight end George Kittle is the TE1 in Fantasy football 2024 on a points-per-game basis, so is he the safest option at the position to include in Week 5 NFL DFS picks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Rams running back Kyren Williams ($7,600 on DraftKings, $8,400 on FanDuel). Any worries about Williams' usage this season after the Rams selected Blake Corum in the 2024 NFL Draft have been dispelled. Williams has played 85% of snaps for the Rams this season, the highest for a running back in the NFL with separation as Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson are second at 78%. He's tied for fourth in rushes (73) and he also has 13 receptions on 14 targets for a 92.9% catch rate.

However, Williams' appeal isn't strictly around usage. After a slower start, he's rushed for 91.5 yards per game on 4.3 yards per carry over his last two games. The 24-year-old rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding four receptions for 10 yards to finish as RB10 in Fantasy football last week. Williams led the NFL in rushing yards per game (95.3) last season and there's been signs of him returning to that type of runner lately. McClure expects that to carry over to Week 5 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ($7,000 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old had his third straight 100-yard performance last week, posting seven receptions for 104 yards on 12 targets. Metcalf is third in the NFL in receiving yards (366) heading into a matchup against the Giants, who allowed Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb to record seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown last week.

The Giants have allowed at least one touchdown to opposing team's WR1 in three of four games this season. Amari Cooper had seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring on the first play from scrimmage against the Giants in Week 3, so this is an opportunity for Metcalf to excel against a struggling pass defense against top wideouts. It was the only game this season Cooper had more than 35 yards, a bad sign for the Giants secondary but a strong one for Metcalf for Sunday NFL DFS picks. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 5 DFS lineups

