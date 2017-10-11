NFL DFS Week 6: Best cash game, 50-50, head-to-head DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Before you enter any daily fantasy football 50-50, head-to-head, or cash game contest for Week 6 of the NFL season on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start to the season. He rostered several winning value picks last week in his cash game lineup like Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.



McClure identified Brissett as a steal at $7,000 on FanDuel. While others stayed away from him because he was an unproven option, McClure saw opportunity for Brissett against one of the worst pass defenses in the league. The result? Brissett had a career day against San Francisco, completing 22 of 34 passes for 314 yards and adding a touchdown on the ground.



He was also all over Antonio Brown's massive week. After Brown struggled in Week 4, he was available for just $8,400 on DraftKings in Week 5. McClure predicted a bounce-back performance and snagged Brown at a rare discount. He paid off in a huge way with 10 catches for 157 yards.



McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and depth charts for Week 6 and has again locked in his optimal DFS cash game lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves for cash games that you're probably not thinking about: Texans receiver Will Fuller V. Because Fuller missed the first three weeks of the season due to injury, he's available for cheap.



McClure, however, thinks his price is almost $2,000 too low. The second-year speedster has caught four total touchdowns in two games and is a threat to take it the distance every time he touches the ball. With an enticing matchup against the Browns, Fuller again has multiple-touchdown upside.



Fuller is an absolute steal at $5,200 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big name like Melvin Gordon. The Chargers RB is $8,400 on FanDuel, a massive value for one of the most productive players in the league last week.



Gordon was a force running and receiving against the Giants, recording 105 yards on 20 carries and adding six catches for 58 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's favored to put up similar numbers against a shaky Oakland defense in Week 6.



McClure has also identified a value receiver primed for a monster week because he's seeing extra opportunities. If you roster him, you can expect double-digit targets since he'll be a focal point of the passing attack, all at a very affordable price that will put you well on your way to a profitable Week 6 in DFS cash games.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal daily fantasy football cash game lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 6 cash game optimal lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Jacoby Brissett's breakout performance and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.