NFL DFS, Week 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Four games on the Week 6 NFL schedule have a projected point total of more than 50, so expect there to be plenty of eye-popping stat lines. That means NFL DFS players will have some tough choices to make. Should you trust a No. 3 receiver in a high-scoring game like Mohamed Sanu, or go with a No. 1 option like Corey Davis in what could be a lower-scoring matchup?

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and top 1 percent on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. And last week, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites thanks to players like Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who returned 6x value on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 6, we can tell you McClure is banking on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown at $9,100 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings.

Brown's ownership percentage has dropped in recent weeks due to his slow start to the season. But his performances over the past two weeks have reminded everyone why he remains a top NFL DFS option.

He has been targeted 24 times and turned that into 11 catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He'll have a strong chance to keep that rolling against a Bengals defense that's giving up over 270 yards per game through the air and has already allowed receivers like Julio Jones (9-173) and John Brown (4-92-1) to run wild this season.

McClure's NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee at $5,700 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.

With opposing defenses zeroing in on DeAndre Hopkins, and a hamstring injury limiting Will Fuller, Coutee, a rookie out of Texas Tech, has stepped up as a reliable target for Deshaun Watson. He's been targeted 22 times over the last two games and has 17 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown during that span.

Coutee is in line for big production again against a Buffalo defense that has major injury concerns in the secondary with safeties Rafael Bush and Micah Hyde both questionable this week. Lock in Coutee and look for tournament-winning return on value in Week 6.

