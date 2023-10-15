Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has been lightning in a bottle since cracking Miami's lineup in Week 3, piling up 518 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns over the last three weeks. His performances have buoyed NFL DFS lineups during that span, but with a knee injury sending him to injured reserve, those who have relied on him will have to look elsewhere in the NFL DFS player pool. Does that mean you should have heavy exposure to Raheem Mostert in Week 6 with your NFL DFS strategy?

Meanwhile, Bears receiver D.J. Moore appears to have found his footing in Chicago after catching eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns last week on Thursday Night Football. He'll be available for the main slate on Sunday with Chicago taking on a Minnesota pass defense that ranks 22nd and could be one of the popular NFL DFS picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Texans receiver Robert Woods at $3,800 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. The veteran has been a bigger part of Houston's offense than many expected and leads the team with 40 targets. That ranks 16th in the NFL and is more than both Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Woods' target share could increase on Sunday since Dell (concussion) hasn't been practicing and is questionable. The Texans take on the Saints, and New Orleans has allowed four touchdowns to opposing receivers over the last four games. Woods is in a position to return more value than his listed price point and he's also affordable enough that rostering him would free up cap space to splurge on higher-priced options.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Kamara is in his seventh NFL season and been utilized heavily by the Saints.

After 49 touches in his first two games that have yielded 181 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, any concerns about his workload should be gone. Kamara has 16 receptions, and his incorporation into the passing attack is valuable for NFL DFS lineups. Now, he'll take on a Texans defense that ranks 19th against the run and has allowed 17 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown to running backs the last three weeks. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 6

