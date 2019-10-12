NFL DFS, Week 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

Exploiting matchups is the name of the game in daily Fantasy football. With millions of dollars on the line in tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel, Yahoo, and DraftKings in Week 6, finding the right NFL DFS matchups is more important than ever. The Texans' offense just put up 592 yards and 53 points against the Falcons. Now, they face a Chiefs defense that ranks 25th in yards allowed. That could make Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Carlos Hyde potentially dynamic plays. On the other side of the ball, Chiefs stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins could be viable options for NFL DFS picks with the total in that game at 55, the highest of Week 6. Meanwhile, Rams vs. 49ers and Cardinals vs. Falcons also have over-unders of 50 or higher and could yield plenty of fireworks on Sunday. Before you make any Week 6 NFL DFS picks, listen to the optimal NFL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his daily Fantasy sports career.

One of McClure's top Week 6 NFL DFS picks is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $7,900 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings. Kamara has been consistently productive for the 4-1 Saints all season, amassing over 100 yards of total offense in three games and setting a rushing pace close to 1,100 yards this season. Kamara's versatility is a major plus for the Saints, as he averages 15 carries and five catches.

Next up for Kamara is the Jaguars, who allow over 400 yards defensively per game. Jacksonville was just gutted by Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey for 237 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. Fire up Kamara as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 6.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS Week 6 strategy also includes rostering Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette at $7,300 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DraftKings. After starting his season slowly, Fournette has exploded for 372 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in his last two games. His high level of involvement in Jacksonville's offense with quarterback Nick Foles on IR makes him an ideal high-ceiling, high-floor running back in the Week 6 NFL DFS player pool.

On Sunday, Fournette gets a strong matchup against a Saints defense that ranks 16th against the run and has given up seven rushing touchdowns already this season (25th in the league). Plus, the Jaguars are favored (-1), so game flow should dictate that Fournette sees 25-plus touches for a third consecutive game. He's one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 6.

