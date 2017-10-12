NFL DFS Week 6: Best FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy football picks

For Week 6 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $4 million Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker. FanDuel is running a $2 million Sunday Million.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.



In Week 5, he was all over T.Y. Hilton's breakout performance against the 49ers. With concerns about the Colts' quarterback situation, McClure was able to roster Hilton at just $6,000 on DraftKings. The result? Hilton went wild, recording 177 yards on seven receptions (27.7 DK points). It was the second-highest total of his career and the second-best receiving performance in the entire league in Week 5.



One player he absolutely loves this week: Saints RB Alvin Kamara. New Orleans shipped future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson to the Cardinals on Tuesday because they're so high on this rookie running back. Kamara will be a huge target as a receiver out of the backfield and should see at least 15 total touches against an Arizona defense that was just shredded for 34 points and 419 yards by the Eagles.

McClure knows that Kamara had 10 receptions for 71 yards and a score in the Saints' last game, and the bye week should help the chemistry between Brees and the rookie from Tennessee. Look for his price to be at least $1,500 more in the near future.



Kamara is a complete steal at $4,500, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Steelers WR Antonio Brown ($9,300 on DraftKings, $9,200 on FanDuel).



Brown led the NFL in targets by far last week with 19, and continues to lead the league in that category for the season. He had 10 catches for 157 yards against the Jaguars last week even though his quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, had five interceptions.



Now, Brown faces a Chiefs defense that gave up five touchdown passes to the Texans last week. He's a high-floor option who could absolutely explode, much like DeAndre Hopkins (three touchdowns) did against Kansas City. SportsLine's projections are calling for over 100 yards for Brown, whom McClure says is the top WR play of Week 6.

