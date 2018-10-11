NFL DFS, Week 6: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Millions are on the line in Week 6 of the NFL season as the daily Fantasy sports sites FanDuel and DraftKings are offering NFL DFS tournaments and cash games for a variety of bankrolls. DraftKings is hosting a $3.75M Fantasy Football Millionaire, while FanDuel has a $2.75M Sunday Million that also awards prizes based on the longest touchdown of the week. Several players are nursing injuries, like Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (chest), Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder), Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (foot), and Rams receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp, who are both dealing with concussions. Before setting your optimal NFL DFS lineups amid all the uncertainty, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and top 1 percent on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. And last week, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites thanks to players like Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who returned 6x value on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 6, we can tell you McClure is banking on Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at $8,500 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.

The emergence of Calvin Ridley in Atlanta has brought Jones' price down on both sites. He's only the fifth most-expensive receiver on DraftKings and FanDuel this week, but McClure sees huge value in a player that Atlanta coach Dan Quinn has vowed to get more involved on offense.

And with a matchup against the Buccaneers on tap this Sunday, the writing is on the wall for Jones to put up the type of numbers daily Fantasy players have become accustomed to. The Bucs are dead last in the league in passing defense and have given up massive numbers already, like when Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas went off for 16 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. Lock in Jones as one of the top NFL DFS picks and look for a huge return on value.

McClure's NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee at $5,700 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.

With opposing defenses zeroing in on DeAndre Hopkins, and a hamstring injury limiting Will Fuller, Coutee, a rookie out of Texas Tech, has stepped up as a reliable target for Deshaun Watson. He's been targeted 22 times over the last two games and has 17 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown during that span.

Coutee is in line for big production again against a Buffalo defense that has major injury concerns in the secondary with safeties Rafael Bush and Micah Hyde both questionable this week. Lock in Coutee and look for tournament-winning return on value in Week 6.

