Recognizing NFL DFS trends could help you find a hidden gem with your Week 6 NFL DFS picks, including Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. In last week's game, Washington called a staggering 55 straight passing plays in the team's loss to Chicago. Unsurprisingly, Howell led all players in passing yards (388) last week to go along with two passing touchdowns. While 55 straight passing plays isn't a weekly occurrence, it shows a tendency of the Commanders, and that could affect your Week 6 NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 6, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 6 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Texans receiver Robert Woods at $3,800 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. The veteran has been a bigger part of Houston's offense than many expected and leads the team with 40 targets. That ranks 16th in the NFL and is more than both Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Woods' target share could increase on Sunday since Dell (concussion) hasn't been practicing and is questionable. The Texans take on the Saints, and New Orleans has allowed four touchdowns to opposing receivers over the last four games. Woods is in a position to return more value than his listed price point and he's also affordable enough that rostering him would free up cap space to splurge on higher-priced options.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Kamara is coming off a game with 97 total yards and his first touchdown of the season. He's been heavily involved in the Saints' offensive game plan since returning from suspension and had at least 24 touches in both of his games.

New Orleans faces a Texans team which has been solid overall defensively, but has struggled stopping the run. Only two teams have allowed more rushing touchdowns than Houston's eight, and the Texans gave up 133 yards from scrimmage to running backs last week versus Atlanta. Kamara's receiving chops will also come in handy against the Texans since they've allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to opposing ball-carriers. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 6

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 6? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.