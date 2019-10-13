NFL DFS, Week 6: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

Entering Week 6, there are plenty of questions to answer before locking in your optimal NFL DFS strategy. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is questionable with a hamstring injury. Should starting back Chris Carson be a staple of your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings, Yahoo, and FanDuel if Penny sits? Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has returned from his holdout and will reportedly receive even more work in Week 6. Should you shy away from backup Austin Ekeler, and can you trust Gordon with your NFL DFS picks? Out West, Cardinals running back David Johnson is questionable with a back injury. Should your NFL DFS player pool for Week 6 include the Pro Bowler? And if he's sidelined, is backup Chase Edmonds a must-play as one of the top NFL DFS value picks of the slate? Before you make any Week 6 NFL DFS picks, listen to the optimal NFL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his daily Fantasy sports career.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 6 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 6 NFL DFS picks is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $7,900 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings. Kamara has been consistently productive for the 4-1 Saints all season, amassing over 100 yards of total offense in three games and setting a rushing pace close to 1,100 yards this season. Kamara's versatility is a major plus for the Saints, as he averages 15 carries and five catches.

Next up for Kamara is the Jaguars, who allow over 400 yards defensively per game. Jacksonville was just gutted by Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey for 237 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. Fire up Kamara as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 6.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS Week 6 strategy also includes rostering Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald at $5,600 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings. The 36-year-old has been revitalized by new head coach Kliff Kingsbury's system, catching 29 passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns in his first five games. Kingsbury is using Fitzgerald's route-running expertise to his advantage, using him even more out of the slot (87.6 percent of snaps played versus 64.3 percent last season).

That slot usage also leads to even more favorable individual matchups against opposing cornerbacks, and Fitzgerald should be able to feast on Falcons corner Isaiah Oliver in Week 6. Oliver has allowed an opposing passer rating of 135.8 this season when he's been targeted and is coming off a week in which he was responsible for giving up nine receptions for 118 yards as the Texans passed for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

