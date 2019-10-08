NFL DFS, Week 6: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Prior to suffering a 19-13 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs looked unstoppable in 2019. NFL DFS players had been riding their collectively hot hands to plenty of success throughout the year. But with the Colts giving the rest of the league a blueprint on how to slow Kansas City down, is it possible Chiefs stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Damien Williams won't live up to expectations moving forward? It's a question that will have to be taken into consideration as you fill out your Week 6 NFL DFS lineups with the Chiefs taking on J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans. Of course, the optimal NFL DFS strategy is always about finding the best matchups. Before you finalize your Week 6 daily Fantasy football picks, see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. Anyone who has been following him has seen some huge returns.

One of McClure's top Week 6 NFL DFS picks is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $7,900 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings. Kamara has been solid this season, with a 75-342 rushing line and 26 catches for 241 yards. He's only scored two touchdowns, however, which has led to a drop in his NFL DFS pricing. McClure sees him as a bargain this week against the Jaguars, a defense that has given up the seventh-most Fantasy points to running backs this season. Opposing backs have found the end zone six times against Jacksonville, so confidently lock Kamara in as one of of your top NFL DFS picks in Week 6.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 6 also includes rostering Vikings running back Dalvin Cook at $8,200 on FanDuel and $8,400 on DraftKings. Finally healthy, the former Florida State star is delivering on the promise that made him a second-round pick at the 2017 NFL Draft, rushing for 542 yards and four touchdowns while adding 21 catches for 200 yards in his first five games.

In fact, outside of one tough performance against a dominant Bears defense, Cook is averaging 127.8 yards on the ground per game, 168 yards of total offense per contest and 29.3 points per week on DraftKings. And even in that Bears game, he managed to salvage 19 points on DraftKings thanks to six catches and a touchdown. Cook has been the perfect high-ceiling, high-floor option atop the NFL DFS player pool all season. Even against Philadelphia's top-ranked run defense, he's a strong play because of the volume of touches he receives, his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, and his potent scoring ability.

