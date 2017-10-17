NFL DFS Week 7: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy football picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
For Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $4 million Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker. FanDuel is running a $2 million Sunday Million.
Before you enter a daily fantasy football lineup for Week 7 on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.
McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.
In Week 6, he was all over Mark Ingram's huge performance against the Lions. McClure identified Ingram as a bargain at $5,900 on FanDuel after he saw a matchup he liked against Detroit and a heavy workload following the Adrian Peterson trade. The result? Ingram went wild, recording 150 yards from scrimmage and a pair of TDs on 30 touches.
Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and depth charts for Week 7 and has again locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
One player he absolutely loves this week: Packers WR Davante Adams. Many are staying away from Adams following the injury to Aaron Rodgers, but McClure sees opportunity.
Adams has scored four combined touchdowns in his last three games and backup quarterback Brett Hundley targeted him 10 times, resulting in five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. Facing a Saints team that has the fifth-worst pass defense in the league this week, Hundley will again look to Adams early and often. Expect double-digit targets again and a sizable return at a discounted price.
Adams is a complete steal at $5,800, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell ($9,100 on DraftKings, $9,700 on FanDuel).
Bell is coming off a massive week where he piled up 191 total yards and a touchdown against the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs. With Ben Roethlisberger's inconsistent play, Bell has clearly established himself as the focal point of the Steelers' offense.
Even after a slow start coming off a training camp holdout, Bell is up to fourth in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage (700). McClure sees him as the top running back this week in a matchup against an average Cincinnati rush defense (14th). This should be a competitive game that will require Bell to be a big part of the offense for all four quarters.
McClure is also targeting an undervalued tight end who has become the focal point of his offense, but he's still priced at a bargain. Value picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 7 optimal tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Mark Ingram's 150-yard explosion in Week 6 and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.
-
Big Ben: Hit on Rodgers wasn't dirty
The Steelers quarterback weighs in on the hit that might've ended Rodgers' season
-
Smith still angry about Mitchell hit
Smith was not pleased with the Steelers safety's hit on him
-
NFL, NFLPA call meeting 'productive'
Many players and owners met on Tuesday to discuss the national anthem and social issues
-
Protesters gather outside NFL meetings
Meeting productive, both sides optimistic, but no changes were enacted
-
Week 7 NFL odds, picks: All-in on Eagles
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 7 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising...
-
Steelers 'died laughing' over trade talk
Whether Bryant wants to be traded or not, it sounds like he's staying in Pittsburgh
Add a Comment