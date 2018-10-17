NFL DFS, Week 7: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

With four teams on a bye and an early Sunday kickoff between the Titans and Chargers in London on the Week 7 NFL schedule, there's a lot that NFL DFS players will need to digest. Also, with plenty of injuries to monitor like T.Y. Hilton's hamstring and Baker Mayfield's ankle, making the right NFL DFS picks is key if you're going after the top spot in a large-field GPP or small-stakes cash game. Before you lock in any NFL DFS picks this week, check out what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. He's made almost $2 million in his DFS career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And last Sunday, McClure was all over Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who went off for four touchdowns and over 25 points on FanDuel, all at just four percent ownership. Anyone who has followed McClure is way up.

For Week 7, we can tell you McClure is banking on Vikings receiver Adam Thielen at $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Now with six consecutive 100-yard games, Thielen has emerged as one of the top receivers in the NFL this season. That consistent production has made him an NFL DFS stud as well. In fact, he's gone over 30 points on DraftKings in two of the last three weeks and has hit at least 20 on DraftKings and FanDuel three weeks in a row.

McClure loves Thielen's chances of keeping it rolling on Sunday against a Jets defense ranked 27th against the pass. New York has also given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers this year, so confidently lock in Thielen and look for a huge return on value in Week 7.

McClure's Week 7 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles at $6,500 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.

Bortles' price is way down this week after a tough Week 6, but McClure sees value in his matchup against the Texans. Bortles has thrown for at least 375 yards in three of his five games this season and has accounted for 10 total touchdowns.

Houston gave up over 450 yards of passing to Andrew Luck in Week 4, so there's a mouth-watering opportunity here for NFL DFS players to get a huge return at an extremely affordable price.

