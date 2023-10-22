With six teams on bye in the Week 7 NFL schedule, the NFL DFS player pool is more limited than it has been. Popular NFL DFS picks such as Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry and Ja'Marr Chase are among the players on bye. Who are some players to target in Week 7 NFL DFS picksinstead? Picking a player who is rarely utilized in other NFL DFS lineups for a breakout is a key way to winning a huge payout on NFL DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Falcons receiver Drake London had a slow start to the 2023 NFL season, but the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has 15 receptions for 203 yards on 21 targets over the last two weeks.

The Falcons play the Buccaneers in the Week 7 NFL schedule and Tampa Bay has allowed the opposing team's WR1 to record more than 100 yards in four of five games this season. Should daily Fantasy football players include London in Week 7 NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 7 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 7 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $8,000 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have slate-breaking chemistry and there's no better example than that over the last two weeks. Kelce has secured 19 of 20 targets from Mahomes for 191 yards and a touchdown over the last two contests. He leads all tight ends in Fantasy football points despite missing Week 1 with a knee injury.

Kelce has tortured the Chargers over the last few seasons. He is averaging 110.2 yards with six touchdowns against the Chargers over their last five meetings, including posting six receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns in their last contest. The Chargers have allowed at least 100 yards to a pass-catcher in two of their last three games and there's no question Mahomes will be targeting Kelce most often on Sunday. If you have a blank space at tight end in your lineups, write his name.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Bills receiver Stefon Diggs at $8,900 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Diggs has been on a heater and enters Week 7 with four straight 100-yard games. Over his last nine games dating back to the 2022 season, he's reached the 100-yard plateau in seven of them and has six total TDs over that span.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots have never been able to figure out how to defend the three-time Pro Bowler since he arrived in Buffalo. Diggs has averaged 94.8 yards with six total touchdowns across his six regular-season games versus New England in a Bills uniform. Given his history versus the Patriots nd the productive run he's been on, making Diggs one of your NFL DFS picks is a big step towards constructing a winning Week 7 NFL DFS strategy. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 7



McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.