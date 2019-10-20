NFL DFS, Week 7: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

There are plenty of important questions to answer before you lock in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings, Yahoo, and FanDuel this week. Rams running back Todd Gurley (thigh) is expected to return after sitting out last Sunday. Can you trust the volatile L.A. running back against a barely-there Falcons defense as part of your Week 7 NFL DFS strategy? In the same game, newly-acquired Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to suit up. If he shadows Falcons wideout Julio Jones, should you look elsewhere in Atlanta's receiving corps? And in Baltimore, Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is questionable with an ankle injury. If he sits, is breakout tight end Mark Andrews a must-roster? Before you submit your NFL DFS lineups for Week 7, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional daily Fantasy sports player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 7 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings. Hopkins hasn't put up the eye-popping numbers we've become accustomed to and, as a result, his price is down around $1,000 on both sites.

However, McClure's model projects Hopkins as one of the NFL DFS value picks this week as the Texans take on the Colts, a team he torched with 14 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns over two games last year. Expect Indy to shift more coverage to the red-hot Will Fuller, leaving Hopkins plenty of opportunities to return value this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers tight end Hunter Henry at $5,700 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.

Henry made waves in his return to action after a four-game absence due to a tibia plateau fracture in his left knee, catching eight of nine targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers. The performance earned NFL DFS players who rostered Henry a tidy 8.3x return on DraftKings. Without a snap count, Henry will be a major red-zone threat moving forward. The Chargers get the 2-4 Titans this week, who have already allowed tight ends like Eric Ebron, James O'Shaughnessy, Lee Smith, and David Njoku to score this season.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 7 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 7? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.