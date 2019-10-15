NFL DFS, Week 7: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Whether you're debating between star quarterbacks or stud running backs, winning big in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is all about finding value. As we look at the Week 7 NFL schedule, the opportunities are clear. Despite three losses in a row, the Los Angeles Rams have still been productive offensively outside of last week's hiccup against the 49ers. This week, L.A. faces the Falcons' 31st-ranked scoring defense. That means Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks all have exploitable matchups in a game with a sky-high total of 54. But which Rams should be among your top NFL DFS picks this week? Or should you look elsewhere in the NFL DFS player pool and fade L.A. entirely? Before filling out your lineups, listen to the optimal NFL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his daily Fantasy sports career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 7 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings. Hopkins hasn't put up the eye-popping numbers we've become accustomed to and, as a result, his price is down around $1,000 on both sites.

However, McClure's model projects Hopkins as one of the NFL DFS value picks this week as the Texans take on the Colts, a team he torched with 14 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns over two games last year. Expect Indy to shift more coverage to the red-hot Will Fuller, leaving Hopkins plenty of opportunities to return value this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 7 also involves rostering Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette at $7,900 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings. Fournette appears to have found his rhythm in his third season. He's using his speed and power to torture opposing defenses, averaging an eye-popping 5.1 yards per carry on his way to 584 rushing yards.

He's also taken on a larger role in the passing attack, with 26 catches for 189 yards on 36 targets, which puts him on pace for career-highs in each category. And he's been particularly impressive the last three weeks, scoring at least 17.8 points on DraftKings in every game and averaging 24.3 DK points per week. On Sunday, he'll match up with a Bengals defense that's last in rushing yards allowed (1,107), last in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine) and last in yards per carry allowed (5.3). Fire up Fournette as one of your top daily Fantasy football picks for Week 7.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 7 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 7? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.