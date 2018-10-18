NFL DFS, Week 7: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette isn't practicing and will likely be sidelined on Sunday with a hamstring injury. His backup, TJ Yeldon, is nursing foot and ankle injuries, leaving NFL DFS players wondering if he's safe to roster in Week 7. Ryan Tannehill, meanwhile is out with a shoulder injury after being a surprise inactive last week. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was just placed on IR with a groin injury, keeping Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith relevant in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games. And the Bears' vaunted defense could take a big hit with linebacker Khalil Mack sidelined in practice with an ankle injury. With so many headlines to sort through, make sure to check out the optimal NFL DFS lineups and picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has made almost $2 million in his DFS career.

For Week 7, we can tell you McClure is banking on Vikings receiver Adam Thielen at $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Now with six consecutive 100-yard games, Thielen has emerged as one of the top receivers in the NFL this season. That consistent production has made him an NFL DFS stud as well. In fact, he's gone over 30 points on DraftKings in two of the last three weeks and has hit at least 20 on DraftKings and FanDuel three weeks in a row.

McClure loves Thielen's chances of keeping it rolling on Sunday against a Jets defense ranked 27th against the pass. New York has also given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers this year, so confidently lock in Thielen and look for a huge return on value in Week 7.

McClure's Week 7 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead at $5,400 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.

The former Saints wideout joined the Ravens this offseason and has been an important piece of a surprising top-10 passing offense. Now, he gets a date with the league's third-worst pass defense and his former team at home. New Orleans has coughed up several NFL DFS tournament-winning stat lines to receivers this year, including Calvin Ridley (7-146-3), Mike Evans (7-147-1), DeSean Jackson (5-146-2), and Sterling Shepard (10-77-1).

All told, the Saints have given up an average of 229 yards and two touchdowns to wide receivers per outing. Expect more of the same in a game with an over-under of 50, one of the highest totals of Week 7.

