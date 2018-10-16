NFL DFS, Week 7: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 7 of the NFL season brings another opportunity for DFS players to cash in with some of the league's biggest stars like Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott. This week, DraftKings is hosting a $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire, while FanDuel has a $2.5M Sunday Million. Both of those NFL DFS tournaments award $1 million to the top finisher. With so much on the line for daily Fantasy sports players, be sure to check out the top Week 7 NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And last Sunday, McClure was all over Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who went off for four touchdowns and over 25 points on FanDuel, all at just four percent ownership. Anyone who has followed McClure is way up.

For Week 7, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,400 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings.

Dallas' offense came alive in Week 6 with a 40-point explosion against the Jaguars, and Elliott was a big part of the success. He recorded 117 yards of total offense and a touchdown against one of the league's most talented defenses.

That performances helped elevate him to second in the NFL in rushing yardage (586), and with at least 25 touches per game in his last three outings, he's a strong bet to return value this week, even against a tough Washington rush defense.

McClure's Week 7 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles at $6,500 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.

Bortles' price is way down this week after a tough Week 6, but McClure sees value in his matchup against the Texans. Bortles has thrown for at least 375 yards in three of his five games this season and has accounted for 10 total touchdowns.

Houston gave up over 450 yards of passing to Andrew Luck in Week 4, so there's a mouth-watering opportunity here for NFL DFS players to get a huge return at an extremely affordable price.

