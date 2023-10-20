No player passed for more than the 353 yards Jared Goff had last week, which could indicate his prospects are on the rise for Week 7 NFL DFS lineups. However, he faces one of the other coveted NFL DFS picks, Lamar Jackson, on Sunday and more importantly, the Lions take on Baltimore's elite pass defense. The Ravens have allowed the fewest passing touchdowns and second-fewest passing yards, stats to keep in mind before formulating a Week 7 NFL DFS strategy.

Recognizing NFL DFS matchups is key. While Baltimore has given up the fewest passing touchdowns, Denver has allowed the most, which could make its opposing quarterback, Jordan Love, a better value NFL DFS pick than Goff on Sunday.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $8,000 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. The future Hall of Famer had been on a nine-game drought without a 100-yard game, but that ended last Sunday. It hasn't been a cruel summer for Kelce, who leads all tight ends in Fantasy points despite missing Week 1 and his 7.2 receptions per game this season are a career-high.

Kelce has lit up the Chargers throughout his career, who are the Chiefs' Week 7 opponent. He had a three-TD game against them last year and had a career-high 191 yards (along with two TDs) against them in 2021. Over his last five versus L.A., Kelce has averaged 110.2 receiving yards with six total touchdowns. The Chargers rank last in passing yards allowed in 2023, so Kelce is a strong pick for Week 7 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. The second-year pro has been a top-10 Fantasy running back since Week 2. Over that stretch, he's had at least 70 scrimmage yards or scored a touchdown in every game.

Pacheco had one of the best games of his career the last time he saw the Chargers in Week 11 of 2022. He had his first career 100-yard game and averaged over 7.0 yards per carry. This year, the Chargers have allowed the 10th-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and been especially porous defending running backs in the passing game. L.A. has allowed the third-most receptions to running backs and Pacheco is coming off a career-high six receptions last week. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

