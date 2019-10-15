NFL DFS, Week 7: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

With DraftKings hosting a $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire and FanDuel running a $2.5M NFL Sunday Million in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season, finding the best NFL DFS matchups to exploit is key. The Cardinals, for example, have given up the third-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, so is this a golden opportunity for Daniel Jones as the Giants take on Arizona? The Bengals, meanwhile, have given up the most Fantasy points to running backs, so Leonard Fournette could be one of the top Week 7 NFL DFS picks to consider. Before making the call on those players or any others, be sure to see the optimal lineups, advice and NFL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional daily Fantasy sports player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 7 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings. Hopkins hasn't put up the eye-popping numbers we've become accustomed to and, as a result, his price is down around $1,000 on both sites.

However, McClure's model projects Hopkins as one of the NFL DFS value picks this week as the Texans take on the Colts, a team he torched with 14 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns over two games last year. Expect Indy to shift more coverage to the red-hot Will Fuller, leaving Hopkins plenty of opportunities to return value this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 7 also involves rostering Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($8,600 on FanDuel, $8,900 on DraftKings). He's expected to make a return from an ankle injury and he should quickly produce results in a juicy matchup against a Cardinals defense ranked 26th in the NFL against the run (132.8 yards per game).

Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1) and Chris Carson (22-104) are just a couple of the backs who have put up week-winning numbers against Arizona this season. Barkley, who ran for over 100 yards in both full games he played before his injury, is in position to explode in his return to the lineup.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 7 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 7? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.