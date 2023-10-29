Looking at a game's over/under is a popular NFL DFS strategy for picking which players to target. The strategy can be profitable, but it's not an exact science as the Browns and Colts displayed last week. Their matchup had one of the lowest over-unders on the slate, yet it was the week's highest-scoring game, with the Browns winning 39-38. Players like Gardner Minshew, Josh Downs and Kareem Hunt ended up being NFL DFS picks that could have led to huge paydays. Falcons vs. Titans matchup has the lowest over/under (35.5 points) in the latest Week 8 NFL odds, but which players should you target in your NFL DFS stacks?

Could players such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London or Treylon Burks become breakouts for NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $7,300 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Despite missing the first three games of the season due to a suspension, Kamara has the second-most receptions on the Saints this season. His 35 catches are just four behind Chris Olave (39).

It's clear quarterback Derek Carr is relying on Kamara on short routes to get the ball in space, evidenced by Kamara's 12 receptions on 14 targets for 91 yards on Thursday Night Football last week. The seven-year running back added 62 rushing yards, totaling 153 yards, and has posted at least 80 total yards in all four games this season. The Saints play the Colts, who have allowed at least 37 points their last two games, so New Orleans will have opportunities to score and move the ball.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. The second-year running back has at least 70 yards or a touchdown in his last six games as is become one of the most consistent NFL DFS performers in Kansas City. The Chiefs haven't had much of a semblance of a bell-cow running back over the last few seasons, but Pacheco has played at least 50% of the snaps the last four games.

Kansas City plays the Broncos for the second time in their last three games and Denver has allowed the most Fantasy points to running backs this season. Pacheco rushed for 62 yards and added six receptions for 36 yards the last time they played. The Broncos surprisingly held Kansas City to 19 points in that matchup, but the Chiefs scored 31 points last week and averaged 30.3 points per game over their three contests before Denver. McClure expects a better performance from Kansas City as a whole, giving more chances for Pacheco to produce for NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

