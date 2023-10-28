Injuries are a prevalent part of every season, but the Week 8 NFL DFS player pool is significantly altered due to quarterbacks missing action. Gardner Minshew (Colts), Zach Wilson (Jets) P.J. Walker (Browns) and Tyson Bagent (Bears) are among those set to start in Week 8 with others such as Tyrod Taylor (Giants), Sam Darnold (49ers) and Will Levis (Titans) seemingly likely to get the call. This not only affects the NFL DFS values of every quarterback, but it also trickles down to every position when making NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

How will the backup throwers affect receivers like DeAndre Hopkins (Titans), Brandon Aiyuk (49ers) and Amari Cooper (Browns) when forming an NFL DFS strategy and locking in NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for the Week 8 NFL schedule on Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. After a slow start to the year, which had much to do with Joe Burrow playing hurt, Chase has come on strong. He's averaged the third-most Fantasy points among wideouts since Week 3, averaging 10 catches for 121.5 yards with three total touchdowns over his last four games.

Cincinnati has a tough opponent on Sunday, but San Francisco has become increasingly vulnerable on defense recently. Five of the last six touchdowns it has allowed have come to opposing wide receivers. The Niners have also allowed 100-yard receivers in back-to-back weeks, with Jordan Addison last game and Amari Cooper the week prior. Chase should also benefit with this game coming off a bye as across his career, he's produced at least 93 yards or scored a touchdown in every game following a week off.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. The second-year running back has at least 70 yards or a touchdown in his last six games as is become one of the most consistent NFL DFS performers in Kansas City. The Chiefs haven't had much of a semblance of a bell-cow running back over the last few seasons, but Pacheco has played at least 50% of the snaps the last four games.

Kansas City plays the Broncos for the second time in their last three games and Denver has allowed the most Fantasy points to running backs this season. Pacheco rushed for 62 yards and added six receptions for 36 yards the last time they played. The Broncos surprisingly held Kansas City to 19 points in that matchup, but the Chiefs scored 31 points last week and averaged 30.3 points per game over their three contests before Denver. McClure expects a better performance from Kansas City as a whole, giving more chances for Pacheco to produce for NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 8

