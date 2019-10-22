NFL DFS, Week 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger (elbow), Drew Brees (thumb) and Cam Newton (foot) have gone down at an alarming rate this season, and even the league's brightest young star wasn't immune, as Patrick Mahomes hurt his knee in Week 7. NFL DFS players won't be able to build lineups around him for at least a few weeks and now must search the NFL DFS player pool for the best values under center in Week 8 tournaments like the $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings or the $2.5M Sunday Million on FanDuel. Before setting your NFL DFS strategy at quarterback or any other position in Week 8, be sure to see the top NFL DFS picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro and his optimal NFL DFS picks and advice can help you make all the right calls in Week 8.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 8 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson at $8,400 on FanDuel and $7,100 on DraftKings. With Mahomes down, Watson is going off as the second-most expensive quarterback on both sites, trailing only Russell Wilson. But with a juicy matchup against the Raiders on the schedule in Week 8, McClure's model indicates that Watson is in a strong position to return value.

With a limited pass rush and holes in the secondary, Oakland has been extremely generous to opposing quarterbacks, giving up the third-most Fantasy points to the position this year. This an ideal spot for Watson, who's on a three-game hot streak that includes over 1,000 passing yards, nine total touchdowns and a completion percentage of over 70 during that span.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 8 includes rostering Chargers running back Austin Ekeler ($6,800 on FanDuel, $5,900 on DraftKings). He's a mid-priced option this week as Los Angeles draws a challenging matchup against the Chicago Bears. They give up just 94.3 yards per game on the ground, but Ekeler's primary value comes as a receiver.

Last week against the Titans, Ekeler lined up as a receiver against Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard and easily burned him for a touchdown on his way to a huge 7-118-1 receiving line. Look for the Chargers to search for similar mismatches against the Bears, so confidently lock Ekeler in as one of your top daily Fantasy football picks for Week 8.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 8 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 8? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.