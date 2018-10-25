NFL DFS, Week 8: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Four games on the Week 8 NFL schedule have an Over-Under of at least 50 points, so expect there to be plenty of big offensive numbers posted. That means NFL DFS players will have some difficult decisions to make. Should you trust a No. 3 receiver in a high-scoring game like Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin (OU 54.5), or go with a No. 1 option like Odell Beckham Jr. against the Redskins in what's expected to be a low-scoring affair (OU 42.5)? Making the right call on questions like these is the key to cashing in large-field NFL DFS tournaments like the $2M NFL Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. Before you lock in your top Week 8 NFL DFS picks, be sure to check out what DFS pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career, has to say.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And last week, McClure was all over Ravens receiver John Brown, who went off for seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown, returning just under 30 points on DraftKings and 5x value for owners. Anyone who has followed McClure is way up.

For Week 8, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at $9,200 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings.

No quarterback in NFL history has thrown as many touchdowns (22) as he has in his first eight career starts. He's coming off yet another game with over 350 yards and four touchdowns. He also reminded NFL DFS players that he can produce on the ground after rushing for 45 yards against the Bengals.

This week, Mahomes will take aim at a Denver defense he's already faced twice in his career. He's completed 62.5 percent of his passes against the Broncos in those two outings for almost 600 combined yards.

McClure's NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd at $6,800 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DraftKings.

Boyd has quickly become one of quarterback Andy Dalton's favorite targets this year. In fact, before last week's quiet performance, he had at least seven targets in every game since Week 2.

Boyd has a favorable matchup this week against Tampa Bay, which has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. There have been 12 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards against the Bucs so far this season, including monster stat lines from Julio Jones (10-144), Taylor Gabriel (7-104-2), JuJu Smith-Schuster (9-116) and Michael Thomas (16-180-1), just to name a few. Boyd is a top NFL DFS pick that needs to be in lineups this week.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 8 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 8 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.