NFL DFS, Week 8: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

Game flow will be a factor in Week 8 for NFL DFS players setting lineups on sites like FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo. In fact, three Sunday games have double-digit spreads. When you're looking at a matchup like Rams vs. Bengals (+13), part of your NFL DFS strategy could factor in that Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley could be one of the top NFL DFS picks because the Rams might lean on him to run the clock out late. Meanwhile, quarterback Andy Dalton and receivers like Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate could have added value if Cincinnati airs it out to catch up. Before studying each game and locking in your own Week 8 NFL DFS stacks, you'll want to see the latest NFL DFS advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his optimal NFL DFS lineups and player pool can help you make all the right calls in Week 8.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Bills receiver John Brown, who is $5,900 on FanDuel and DraftKings. The speedy veteran came over to Buffalo as a free agent from Baltimore in the offseason and has built a strong rapport with quarterback Josh Allen. He enters Week 8 with an impressive 33-473-2 receiving line in an offense that isn't traditionally known for its passing attack.

Brown's speed, however, has been a difference-maker, and his 14.3 yards-per-catch average is evidence of his ability to move the chains quickly. He's had at least one catch of 20-plus yards in every game but one this season, and he's a threat to explode this week against a Philadelphia defense that has been torched this year, giving up more Fantasy points to opposing receivers than any other unit. Davante Adams (10-180), Stefon Diggs (11-167-3) and Amari Cooper (5-106) are just a few of the receivers who have gone off for gaudy numbers against Philly, so confidently lock in Brown as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 8.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 8 also includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd at $5,600 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. Boyd stepped in as Cincinnati's No. 1 receiver when A.J. Green was injured last year and turned in his first 1,000-yard season. With Green still rehabbing from preseason ankle surgery, Boyd remains the top target in the Bengals' offense.

Boyd has been targeted a whopping 74 times through seven games and has turned in 45 catches for 471 yards with a touchdown. This week, he'll face a Rams defense that has been torched by top receivers like Chris Godwin (12-172-2), Julio Jones (6-93) and Michael Thomas (10-89). And with the Rams favored by 13 points, the game script favors Cincinnati throwing the ball from behind, which further enhances Boyd's value in Week 8.

