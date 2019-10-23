NFL DFS, Week 8: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

After starting the season sluggishly, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exploded in Week 7 against the Raiders, completing 25-of-31 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns while adding another touchdown with his legs for a whopping 46.8 points on DraftKings and 43.8 points on FanDuel. Now, NFL DFS players will have to sort through whether Rodgers has turned a corner in the new Green Bay offense or if Sunday was a blip on the radar. Meanwhile, can Giants running back Saquon Barkley put up strong numbers in his second week back from a high-ankle sprain? The Giants' game against the Lions has an over-under of 50, but should Barkley be among your top NFL DFS picks? With millions on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo, an optimal NFL DFS strategy that takes advantage of matchups is key. So before you fill out your Week 8 daily Fantasy football picks, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won nearly $2 million in his DFS career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 8 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $8,200 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings. Hopkins continues to be the No. 1 option in Houston's passing game, with at least seven targets in every game this season and a total of 68 through seven weeks.

And while his average yards per target is down from last season (9.6 to 7.5), he's taking advantage of that volume with 49 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns. Last week against Indianapolis, he had his biggest performance since Week 1 against New Orleans, catching nine passes for 106 yards and a score.

This week, he'll go up against a barely-there Raiders pass defense that ranks 31st in receiving yards and passing touchdowns allowed. Oakland has been gashed for 20 pass plays of at least 20 yards by wide receivers already this season and has been torched by Courtland Sutton (7-120), Demarcus Robinson (6-172-2) and Allen Robinson (7-97-2), just to name a few.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 8 includes rostering Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ($7,200 on FanDuel, $5,800 on DraftKings) as he takes on the Houston Texans. Jacobs enters Week 8 coming off an impressive two-week stretch where he went off for 26-123-2 against the Bears and 21-124 against the Packers, both tough defenses. He returned well over 3x value on DraftKings in both performances.

The first-round pick out of Alabama has seen increased usage as the season has gone on. He recorded more than 20 touches just once through the first four games, but has averaged 26.5 the past two weeks. You can expect similar numbers against a Texans defense that's ranked in the middle of the pack in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Confidently lock in Jacobs as one of your top daily Fantasy football picks for Week 8 and look for a solid return on value.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 8 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 8? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.