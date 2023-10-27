All 32 teams are in action during the Week 8 NFL schedule, so players like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Dak Prescott, Derrick Henry and Breece Hall are available as Week 8 NFL DFS picks. If you roster high-priced players, you'll have to look around for more affordable options to round out your NFL DFS lineups. Rookie Rashee Rice has emerged from a glut of wideouts in Kansas City to become one of Patrick Mahomes' top targets. He's been a top-25 Fantasy receiver over the last five weeks and won't do too much damage to your NFL DFS salary cap. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for the Week 8 NFL schedule on Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $7,300 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Since a three-game suspension to start the year, Kamara has increased his production in every game. He had 84 scrimmage yards in his first game, 97 in his second, 104 in his third and 153 yards last week. Kamara also leads all running backs in receptions (35) despite missed to start the year.

While the Colts, New Orleans' Sunday opponent, have done a strong job defending running backs in the passing game, they can be gashed on the ground. They've allowed an NFL-high 12 rushing touchdowns, including five rushing scores over the last two weeks alone. Kamara has received at least 24 touches in all four of his games played in 2023, so with that high volume and Indy's struggles against the run, you can see why McClure is high on the Saints' running back.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Pacheco ranks sixth among running backs in Fantasy points over the last five weeks, having at least 98 scrimmage yards or a touchdown in each game.

That includes a game versus Kansas City's Week 8 opponent, the Broncos. Pacheco had 62 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards on a career-high of six receptions against the Broncos two weeks ago. Pacheco also had 93 total yards in his last trip to Denver last season. No team has allowed more Fantasy points on DraftKings or FanDuel to running backs than the Broncos. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 8

