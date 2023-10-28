While rookies like C.J. Stroud and Puka Nacua have been strong all season, several first-year players have emerged in recent games and should be on your radar as Week 8 NFL DFS picks. Running back Tyjae Spears has been a change-of-pace to Derrick Henry and has at least 58 scrimmage yards in his last three games. When you also consider players like Bijan Robinson and Zay Flowers, one could realistically roster only rookies in their NFL DFS lineups. However, veterans who have proven they can sustain through the grind of an NFL season are still integral parts of a winning NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for the Week 8 NFL schedule on Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. After a slow start to the year, which had much to do with Joe Burrow playing hurt, Chase has come on strong. He's averaged the third-most Fantasy points among wideouts since Week 3, averaging 10 catches for 121.5 yards with three total touchdowns over his last four games.

Cincinnati has a tough opponent on Sunday, but San Francisco has become increasingly vulnerable on defense recently. Five of the last six touchdowns it has allowed have come to opposing wide receivers. The Niners have also allowed 100-yard receivers in back-to-back weeks, with Jordan Addison last game and Amari Cooper the week prior. Chase should also benefit with this game coming off a bye as across his career, he's produced at least 93 yards or scored a touchdown in every game following a week off.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Pacheco ranks sixth among running backs in Fantasy points over the last five weeks, having at least 98 scrimmage yards or a touchdown in each game.

That includes a game versus Kansas City's Week 8 opponent, the Broncos. Pacheco had 62 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards on a career-high of six receptions against the Broncos two weeks ago. Pacheco also had 93 total yards in his last trip to Denver last season. No team has allowed more Fantasy points on DraftKings or FanDuel to running backs than the Broncos. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 8

