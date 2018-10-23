NFL DFS, Week 8: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 8 brings more opportunities for NFL DFS players to load up on huge names. Todd Gurley, Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Antonio Brown and Aaron Rodgers are among the most expensive players available in tournaments and cash games. And if you want to roster any of them, you'll need to find the top NFL DFS value picks to stand out from the crowd in tournaments like the $2M Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. With storylines unfolding throughout the week and plenty of key injuries to keep track of, be sure to check out the top Week 8 NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And last week, McClure was all over Ravens receiver John Brown, who went off for seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown, returning just under 30 points on DraftKings and 5x value for owners. Anyone who has followed McClure is way up.

For Week 8, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at $9,200 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings.

No quarterback in NFL history has thrown as many touchdowns (22) as he has in his first eight career starts. He's coming off yet another game with over 350 yards and four touchdowns. He also reminded NFL DFS players that he can produce on the ground after rushing for 45 yards against the Bengals.

This week, Mahomes will take aim at a Denver defense he's already faced twice in his career. He's completed 62.5 percent of his passes against the Broncos in those two outings for almost 600 combined yards.

McClure's NFL DFS advice involves stacking Mahomes with tight end Travis Kelce at $7,300 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

Kelce, who has 38 catches for 563 yards and three touchdowns this season, was targeted a season-high 12 times against Denver in a Week 4 victory. The Broncos have given up the 10th-most Fantasy points to tight ends, so lock in one of the top Week 8 NFL DFS stacks and look for a huge return on value.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 8 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 8 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.